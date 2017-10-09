Texas Exes end Torchlight Parade in light of Charlottesville rally

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The 31-year-old tradition of a torchlight rally ahead of the Red River Showdown is coming to an end this year.

The Texas Exes alumni organization, which hosts the event, decided after the deadly protests in Charlottesville they would stop the torchlight portion of the pre-game festivities in order to make everyone feel welcome.

The chaos in Charlottesville began in August when white nationalists carried torches through the University of Virginia campus.

Last year, the Torchlight Parade celebrated its 30th anniversary, featuring speeches from UT football players and coaches on the Main Mall. The tradition is part of the annual anticipation for the rivalry game between the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners.

Texas Exes released a statement about the change:

As has been tradition since 1916, the Texas Exes will host a spirited rally before the OU game where students, alumni, and faculty can come together in fellowship and wish our players good luck. In light of the tragic events in Charlottesville, we will not be doing a torchlight parade. This night has always been a positive experience for the UT community and it is paramount to us that everyone feels welcome, safe, and part of the Longhorn family.”

Texas Exes emphasized that the Texas Fight Rally will continue as it has for a century, this year it will be on Wednesday, Oct. 11 at 8 p.m. on the steps of the UT Tower. The fight rally will feature speeches from Coach Tom Herman as well as senior football players. Attendees will also see performances from the Longhorn Band, Texas Cheer, Texas Pom and Roustabouts Dance Co. The Fight Rally is also hosted by the Texas Exes.

The Red River Showdown will happen this year on Oct. 14 at the Cotton Bowl stadium in Dallas. It is one of college footballs most anticipated rivalries. In 1912 Texas and Oklahoma played in Dallas for the first time, which moved the game to Dallas permanently.

KXAN’s Alyssa Goard is following this development and will have the full story on the CW Austin at 9 and KXAN News at 10 p.m.