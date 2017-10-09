Social Security Changes for 2017



In 2017, we saw a change in the full retirement age. You’re not the only one who didn’t get a letter from SSA about the change. In this week’s episode of Retire Ready, Chris Heerlein explains all of the changes Social Security has undergone so far in 2017. Click Play in the video player above to see Chris’ analysis in the change of the full retirement age.

