PHOTOS: Wildfires whip through California Wine Country

KXAN Staff Published:

SONOMA, Calif. (KXAN) — A state of emergency has been declared in large parts of California’s Wine Country, after devastating wildfires swept through the region Monday.

Napa, Sonoma and Yuba counties are included in the emergency declaration, and mandatory evacuations are underway.

Thousands of homes are threatened, as photos show homeowners struggling to keep encroaching fires away from their homes.

Wine country wildfires torch California homes

