PHOTOS: Wildfires whip through California Wine Country

SONOMA, Calif. (KXAN) — A state of emergency has been declared in large parts of California’s Wine Country, after devastating wildfires swept through the region Monday.
Napa, Sonoma and Yuba counties are included in the emergency declaration, and mandatory evacuations are underway.
Thousands of homes are threatened, as photos show homeowners struggling to keep encroaching fires away from their homes.
Wine country wildfires torch California homes
Wine country wildfires torch California homes x
Latest Galleries
-
Super Hero Day at Dell Children’s
-
Dripping Springs burglary investigation suspects
-
69th Annual Emmy Awards
-
Tour of three different AISD campuses
-
Ashley Cain and Timothy LeDuc ice skating
-
Ashley Cain and Timothy LeDuc ice skating
-
Floridians Bracing for Irma
-
Travis County Cocaine Bust
-
ParkX app
-
ParkX app