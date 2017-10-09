PHOTOS: Car crashes into home with family inside near West Lake Hills

A car crashed into a house on Wilson Heights Drive Oct. 9 (KXAN Photo/Julie Karam)
WEST LAKE HILLS (KXAN) — A car crashed into a building near West Lake Hills Monday morning, in an area west of Texas State Highway Loop 360.

It happened around 4:17 a.m. at a home on 1200 Wilson Heights Drive.

Residents were home sleeping at the time and got out of the house. The driver was the only one in the car and got out of it without help after the crash.

Austin police said no one was hurt or transported to the hospital. No roads were blocked.

Pictures from the scene show a light-colored car with its front end smashed. A street sign for the intersection of Lost Creek Boulevard and Wilson Heights Drive was on the ground nearby and the pole that used to hold it was bent.

A tow truck arrived at the scene to take the car away.

According to AFD, the car came into the living room and damaged the structure. Firefighters worked to shore up the house to prevent it from further damage. The family will not be allowed back inside until the structure has been deemed safe.

