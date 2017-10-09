Now you can wear Whataburger jewelry

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Whataburger and James Avery are teaming up to make it easy for you to buy jewelry for that person in your life who also loves the orange and white stripes.

The two companies created a charm that combines the Lone Star State and the Whatburger logo. According to Whataburger’s website, the sterling silver charm is made in Texas and is only available on Whataburger’s site.

The $60 charm can be placed on a bracelet or necklace.

According to Whataburger’s Twitter account, the charm sold out within hours of going live on the site Monday. There is a current wait list for the item. The company says they are working to get them back in stock soon.