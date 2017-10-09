Lot at I-35 and Yarrington Road will turn into retail, office space

KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — One of the last empty tracts of land along Interstate 35 between Austin and San Marcos will see bulldozers and construction crews soon enough.

Last week, the Kyle City Council approved a development agreement with PGI Investments for their 47-acre property at the northwest corner of Yarrington Road and I-35. The city says the property will be turned into a multi-use development including office space, an anchor store (either a grocery store or a department store), a hotel, a gas station and restaurants.

The developer will receive economic development incentives for an amount that will not exceed $5.2 million, which will be funded by 50 percent of the city’s portion of sales tax collected from retail businesses at the development. Within the agreement, the developer must build 300,000-square-feet of office, retail and hotel space, provide at least 200 jobs and construct the infrastructure necessary.

Originally, the plans for the land included a truck stop, but push back from the neighboring subdivisions as well as the San Marcos mayor changed their plans.

“We partnered with the developer and auxiliary consultants to bring together a package that would be more desirable and palatable to residents of Kyle and San Marcos,” Council Member Travis Mitchell said.

The city expects construction will begin immediately.