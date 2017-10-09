Arrest made in Roman candle robbery spree

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Authorities believe Sean O’Brien of Lockhart is the masked robber that has been targeting 7-Eleven’s across Austin in the past few weeks.

Austin police say they arrested O’Brien, 44, at his home on Saturday, Oct. 7. Dubbed the “Roman Candle” robber by the Austin Police Department, O’Brien is linked to four convenient store robberies.

During the robberies, police say the suspect would carry a lit roman candle and their face would be covered with a “Jabbawockeez” style mask. Last week, police released surveillance video of the suspect’s vehicle.

O’Brien is currently in the Travis County Jail charged with four counts of aggravated robbery.