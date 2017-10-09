Bears break into Colorado pizza restaurant

By Published:
Bears break into a pizza restaurant in Estes Park, Colo. Oct. 7 (Antonio's Real New York Pizza Photo)
Bears break into a pizza restaurant in Estes Park, Colo. Oct. 7 (Antonio's Real New York Pizza Photo)

ESTES PARK, Colo. (KXAN/NBC) — A mama bear and her cubs decided to skip delivery this weekend and go straight to the pizza source Saturday in Colorado.

The bears broke into Antonio’s Real New York Pizza in Estes Park. The restaurant’s security cameras captured them opening cabinets, checking for food and eating some salami.

The restaurant posted on Facebook about the incident, asking that police not harm animals that get into businesses or homes. It said new bear-proofing on dumpsters in town is making bears change their foraging habits as they try to bulk up for the winter.

“We’ve now forced the bears’ paws to break into homes and businesses. This could have been so much worse,” the post stated.

 

