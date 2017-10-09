Austin commemorates first Indigenous Peoples’ Day

AUSTIN (KXAN) — For most of the country, Monday is Columbus Day. In Austin, this year the city is recognizing it as Indigenous Peoples’ Day instead.

Last week the Austin City Council passed a resolution to make the change. The city is not alone — Los Angeles recently became the biggest city to abolish Columbus Day in favor of Indigenous Peoples’ Day. Seattle made the change in 2014.

Indigenous Peoples’ Day was first coined in Berkeley, Calif., in 1977 as part of an international conference. In 1992, Berkeley also became the first city to rename Columbus Day in order to recognize the victims of European colonialism.

Five states don’t recognize Columbus Day at all: Alaska, Hawaii, Oregon, South Dakota and Vermont. None have replaced it permanently with Indigenous Peoples’ Day. Some governors, like Alaska’s, have in recent years issued proclamations that apply only to that year.