SWAT responds to suicidal man threatening to harm others in South Austin

By Published: Updated:
Swat situation W. Ben White (Photo by Kyle Kovilaritch- KXAN)
Swat situation W. Ben White (Photo by Kyle Kovilaritch- KXAN)

AUSTIN (KXAN)– Austin Police say their SWAT team is responding to an apartment complex on W. Ben White Boulevard.

They say a call came in at 9:10 a.m. about a 66-year-old suicidal man who is threatening to harm others at the Skyline Terrace apartment complex near the Banister Lane intersection just north of Hwy 290.

Police say there is no apparent danger to the public but they are advising that people stay clear of the area.

This is a developing story. KXAN will continue to update as we receive more information.

