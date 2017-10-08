Suspected drunk driver hits cyclist, says he tried to call a cab during ACL

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A suspected drunk driver who hit a cyclist Friday night and is charged with leaving the scene told police he tried to get a cab first.

According to his arrest warrant, Zachary Davis, 39, told Austin police he should have never gotten behind the wheel and tried to call a cab, but the company told him because of the Austin City Limits Music Festival going on it was going to be a two-hour wait.

Police say Davis hit the cyclist on South 1st Street near Gibson Street in south Austin around 9:30 p.m. Friday night and kept going. Another driver who saw it happen followed the pickup truck, and called 911 to relay the license plate number. Police were able to look up the address tied to the license plate and sent an officer in the area to his house.

An officer was waiting at Davis’ house when he pulled up. Police could see damage to the front of the truck, and said Davis had trouble getting out of the truck. At first, he told officers he had not been drinking even though they could smell alcohol, and then later changed his story.

Davis told police he drank three beers in a 30-minute time span and proceeded to fail a field sobriety test.

Meanwhile, the man on the bike was unconscious, but still breathing when officers pulled up. Austin-Travis County EMS rushed him to the hospital. He had bleeding to his brain, cuts to his scalp, multiple rib fractures and a punctured lung.

According to a neighbor of the victim, the man is still at Dell Seton Medical Center.