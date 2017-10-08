South Austin crash sends 4 to the hospital, including 1 child

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Four people including one child are in the hospital after a serious two-vehicle crash in south Austin Sunday afternoon.

It happened at about 2:15 p.m. on a westbound Ben White Boulevard service road just east of the interchange with Interstate 35.

Austin-Travis County EMS said the child was taken to Dell Children’s medical Center with potentially serious injuries. Two adults with potentially serious injuries were transported to St. David’s South Austin Medical Center.

And the other adult – a man in his 40s – was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with critical, life-threatening injuries, ATC EMS said.

There is no word yet what caused the crash, but the Austin Police Department said a pedestrian crosswalk sign was knocked down and police took extra time to make sure the area was safe before they could clear the scene.