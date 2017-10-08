Police investigating homicide after man shot, killed in south Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Police are investigating a homicide after a man was shot and killed Sunday night in south Austin, the Austin Police Department said.

Police said the call came in at about 9:22 p.m. in the 500 block of East Stassney Lane just east of Congress Avenue.

Austin-Travis County EMS said they performed CPR on a man in his 20s and transported him to St. David’s South Austin Medical Center with critical life-threatening injuries. It’s unknown if he died on the way to the hospital or after he arrived.

Austin police said they have no one in custody at this time and that they are actively searching for suspects.