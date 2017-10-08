Planned power outage underway for downtown San Marcos

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN)– If you are waking up in downtown San Marcos, you may experience a power outage this morning.

San Marcos Electrical Utility will be turning off power to several blocks in the downtown area from 3 a.m. until noon to allow their crews to repair faulty underground high voltage power cables that feed electricity to Texas State University and several blocks in the downtown area.

The power outage is expected to affect 115 downtown electric customers as well as The Local Downtown apartment complex and City Park. Due to the outage, the street lights and traffic signals in the affected ares will be turned off and replaced with temporary four-way stop signs. Officials ask that you use caution when driving through the area.

In addition to the outage, Hutchison Street will be partially blocked between North Lyndon B. Johnson Drive and North CM Allen Parkway while crews work.

For more information, contact San Marcos Electric Utility at 512.393.8313.