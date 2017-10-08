Packers beat Cowboys in Arlington again, 35-31

ARLINGTON (KXAN) — Aaron Rodgers led a nine-play, 62-second go-ahead touchdown drive to lead Green Bay to a 35-31 win over Dallas.

Rodgers hit Davante Adams on a 12-yard back-shoulder fade with 11 seconds left for the go-ahead touchdown.

Prescott had just led the Cowboys on a 79-yard touchdown drive that ate up nearly nine minutes of game clock. Prescott scored on an 11-yard touchdown to take a 31-28 lead with just 1:13 left in the game.

Dallas is off next week on a bye, then they play three of their next four on the road starting with a game in San Francisco on the Oct. 22.