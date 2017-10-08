Matthew McConaughey makes surprise appearance at ACL

AUSTIN (KXAN)– The first day of the ACL ended up being more than alright, alright, alright. Austin’s own Matthew McConaughey arrived for Jay-Z’s closing set on Friday night for a perfect combination of all things Austin.

The actor threw up a hook ‘em sign as he walked towards the stage with his wife Camila Alves.

Matthew McConaughey walked passed me today and I felt like my life was changed. pic.twitter.com/CvICAqf56H — Caitlin (@freetwnsound) October 7, 2017

It isn’t the first time McConaughey made an entrance at the live music fest. Last year, he introduced country singer Willie Nelson.

But it’s clear that this year, the McConaughey craze hasn’t died down. Some fans recorded videos of him. Others screamed their heart out. Either way, the crowd bopped to an awesome set with one of Austin’s biggest stars.

And yes, he was at Saturday’s game to support Texas’ win against Kansas State.

Matthew McConaughey approves Texas’ 40-34 OT win over Kansas State 🤘 pic.twitter.com/YqnHB0fDy2 — Alyssa Vidales (@instalyssa) October 8, 2017