Matthew McConaughey makes surprise appearance at ACL

Ashley Tsao Published:
Matthew McConaughey at ACL
Matthew McConaughey at ACL (ACL Snapchat)

AUSTIN (KXAN)– The first day of the ACL ended up being more than alright, alright, alright. Austin’s own Matthew McConaughey arrived for Jay-Z’s closing set on Friday night for a perfect combination of all things Austin.

The actor threw up a hook ‘em sign as he walked towards the stage with his wife Camila Alves.

It isn’t the first time McConaughey made an entrance at the live music fest. Last year, he introduced country singer Willie Nelson.

But it’s clear that this year, the McConaughey craze hasn’t died down. Some fans recorded videos of him. Others screamed their heart out. Either way, the crowd bopped to an awesome set with one of Austin’s biggest stars.

And yes, he was at Saturday’s game to support Texas’ win against Kansas State.

 

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s