Manor crash kills man, injures 3 other people including 1 child

By Published:
FILE - Police lights (KXAN File Photo)
FILE - Police lights (KXAN File Photo)

MANOR, Texas (KXAN) – A man in his 20s was killed and three other people including a child were sent to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Manor Sunday night, said Austin-Travis County EMS.

It happened just after 10 p.m. in the 18600 block of Blake Manor Road near East Metro Park in Manor.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene. Another man was transported to Dell Seton Medical Center with potentially serious injuries, ATC EMS said.

A woman in her 30s and a girl were airlifted to Dell Seton Medical Center and Dell Children’s Medical Center, respectively, by STAR Flight. The woman had potentially serious injuries and the girl had serious injuries, ATC EMS said.

The cause of the crash is not known at this time.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s