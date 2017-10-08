Manor crash kills man, injures 3 other people including 1 child

MANOR, Texas (KXAN) – A man in his 20s was killed and three other people including a child were sent to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Manor Sunday night, said Austin-Travis County EMS.

It happened just after 10 p.m. in the 18600 block of Blake Manor Road near East Metro Park in Manor.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene. Another man was transported to Dell Seton Medical Center with potentially serious injuries, ATC EMS said.

A woman in her 30s and a girl were airlifted to Dell Seton Medical Center and Dell Children’s Medical Center, respectively, by STAR Flight. The woman had potentially serious injuries and the girl had serious injuries, ATC EMS said.

The cause of the crash is not known at this time.