Man shows up at hospital with gunshot wound, police link it to N Austin shooting call

FILE: police crime tape. (KXAN)
AUSTIN (KXAN) – A man who went to the hospital with a gunshot wound appears to be linked to a “shots fired” call in north Austin that police responded to earlier Sunday afternoon, said the Austin Police Department.

Police said they responded to the initial call that came in at about 1:30 p.m. Sunday for shots fired in the 800 block of West Rundberg Lane just west of North Lamar Boulevard near the Little Walnut Creek Branch Library.

When police arrived, they said they found nothing at the scene.

About an hour later, police said they received another call that a gunshot wound victim had arrived at St. David’s Round Rock Medical Center.

Police said they confirmed it was related to the shooting near the library and detectives returned to that location to continue investigating.

The victim was not able to provide police with any details or description of a potential suspect and no one has been taken into custody, police said.

The victim’s condition and extent of his wounds are not known at this time.

