Houston police chief on gun control: If not now, then when?

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
Art Acevedo
FILE - In this July 25, 2017 file photo, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo and other law enforcement take part in public safety event in Austin, Texas. Acevedo is known for his blunt speaking-style and his empathetic side, and both were on display Tuesday, Aug. 29, as he warned looters to stay away from his city and then choked back tears as he announced that one of his veteran officers had died in the floodwaters. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo says inaction on gun control has “failed thousands of families” and is urging people to take a stand against gun violence following the mass shooting in Las Vegas a week ago.

Acevedo tweeted Sunday: “When will we stand up and say enough?”

He says he has “spoken out against gun violence,” and that everyone else should too, asking: “If not now, then when?”

In a follow-up tweet, the chief, who has long advocated stricter gun control, chastised those who say it’s too soon after the Las Vegas shootings to open such a discussion. Instead, Acevedo says it’s too late.

He says: “We’ve failed thousands of families, of all ages, races and faith. Stand up and be heard.”

