Hotels for Harvey victims in federal program being extended

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Federal disaster agency officials say Hurricane Harvey survivors who need more time to find housing are getting an extension to stay temporarily in hotels while they look for an alternative place to live.

FEMA says the Transitional Sheltering Assistance program, which pays for short-term hotel stays, has been extended by 14 days to Oct. 24.

The agency said Sunday those already in the program will get a phone call advising them what they need to do to stay at the hotel where they’re now being housed or if they need to find a new hotel.

FEMA pays for the room. Other costs like meals and transportation are the responsibility of those using the room.