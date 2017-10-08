Small fire damages dorm room at Huston-Tillotson University in east Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) – A small fire damaged a dorm room at Huston-Tillotson University on Sunday evening, said the Austin Fire Department.

It happened about 7:54 p.m. in a room on the second floor of Allen-Frazier Residence Hall, a women’s dorm at the university located on Chicon Street in east Austin.

Firefighters said they had the fire knocked down by 8:13 p.m. and that the building had been evacuated.

There is no word yet what caused the fire or how much damage it caused.

This is a developing story. KXAN will update it as more information becomes available.