Conflict over Capitol complex plan raises concerns from local lawmakers

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The road from the Blanton Museum of Art all the way to the Texas Capitol could soon be turned into a public, pedestrian plaza. Think tree-lined walkways and grassy picnic areas. The state intends to pay for the project and Texas is ready to start building. But they still need support from Austin business owners and city leaders.

It’s a game of push and pull between the city and state. The state legislature already set aside $581 million to pay for the project at no cost to the city. But in order for Texas to break ground, Austin businesses must vacate four blocks in downtown. The city is also being asked to waive fees and streamline the permit process for construction. Rep. Donna Howard (D – Austin) urges the city support the plan for all the benefits it could bring to the city.

“Quite frankly, to me, this is kind of a no-brainer in terms of the gift that this is for the city and city taxpayers,” Howard said.

The current plan includes a pedestrian walkway, a cultural venue, an outdoor pavilion for live performances and over 4,000 underground parking spaces available to the general public. The state intends to expand this project all the way to 15th Street in the future, creating a four-acre park.

“It’ll be very similar to the National Mall – that kind of a feel to it,” Howard said. “It will bring us all together with a really great, almost 4 acre urban green space. It’s tremendous.”

Opposition to the project remains so large that Sen. Kirk Watson (D – Austin) joined Howard in writing an op-ed to the city in order to garner support for the plaza. But some Austinites call the plan an example of state overreach. While the state officially owns the land, Austin businesses and residents currently occupy it.

“I get that there are hard feelings here,” Howard said. “But we have worked on these kinds of shared property arrangements for years and years, the state and the city have.”

The state already delayed the project’s groundbreaking and opening. And Howard warns that more delays would only increase the overall cost of the plaza.

If everything goes to plan, the plaza will be completed by 2021.

“This is a real win-win for everybody,” Howard said. “This is not the place to have the fight. This is a good thing for the city of Austin.”

Rep. Howard also spoke about how Texas plans to fund hurricane relief efforts in Houston. The state intends to tap into money reserved to help those in the case of a natural disaster, according to Howard.

“There is luckily a sufficient amount in the rainy day fund, the economic stabilization fund, to get us through this,” Howard said. “In fact, the comptroller has actually said so.”