2 children ejected from car in Caldwell County rollover crash

CALDWELL COUNTY (KXAN) — Paramedics took one woman in her 20s and two children to the hospital after a serious rollover crash involving a single vehicle on SH 130 and Briar Patch in Caldwell County.

According to the Caldwell County Office of Emergency Management, the two children were ejected from the car during the crash. Austin-Travis County EMS said the woman suffered potentially serious injuries. They did not release information about the childrens’ injuries.

Southbound US 183 remained closed while crews cleared the scene, said a Facebook post by Caldwell County OEM.

The crash is being investigated by the Texas Department of Public Safety.