Woman suffers critical injuries in Lake Travis boating accident

By Published:
Lake Travis on Memorial Day 2017. (KXAN Photo)
Lake Travis on Memorial Day 2017. (KXAN Photo)

JONESTOWN, Texas (KXAN) – A woman in her 30s suffered critical, potentially life-threatening injuries in a boating accident on Lake Travis Saturday afternoon, said Austin-Travis County EMS.

It happened just before 5 p.m. when a call came into ATC EMS for a water rescue.

Medics responded to Jones Brothers Park and treated the woman for traumatic injuries before transporting her via STAR Flight to Dell Seton Medical Center.

ATC EMS could not provide details about the accident or the nature of her injuries.

Wardens from the Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife are investigating. A Parks and Wildlife spokesperson said the only information they could provide at this time is that the woman was not struck by a boat and that she suffered severe bodily injuries.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s