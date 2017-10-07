Woman suffers critical injuries in Lake Travis boating accident

JONESTOWN, Texas (KXAN) – A woman in her 30s suffered critical, potentially life-threatening injuries in a boating accident on Lake Travis Saturday afternoon, said Austin-Travis County EMS.

It happened just before 5 p.m. when a call came into ATC EMS for a water rescue.

Medics responded to Jones Brothers Park and treated the woman for traumatic injuries before transporting her via STAR Flight to Dell Seton Medical Center.

ATC EMS could not provide details about the accident or the nature of her injuries.

Wardens from the Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife are investigating. A Parks and Wildlife spokesperson said the only information they could provide at this time is that the woman was not struck by a boat and that she suffered severe bodily injuries.