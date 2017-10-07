Texas Teen Book Festival underway in Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN)– The Texas Teen Book Festival is underway as more than 40 authors make their way to the St. Edward’s University campus for the annual book Festival.

For the first time ever, the festival is partnering with We Need Diverse Books to highlight the need for more diversity in young adult literature. This year, festival goers will have access to a variety of workshops and several author panels featuring established authors such as Keynote Speaker Marie Lu, and Jason Reynolds and special guest Lizzie Velasquez.

Organizers say the annual event seeks to “celebrate the teen reading experience by inviting fans to engage with some of the most popular and critically acclaimed young adult authors in the country.”

The festival is free and open to the public. It will run from 8:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. at the St. Edward’s University Campus on South Congress Avenue.