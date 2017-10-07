Texas beats Kansas State, 40-34 in double-overtime

AUSTIN, TX - OCTOBER 07: Chris Warren III #25 of the Texas Longhorns dives for a touchdown in the second quarter defended by Denzel Goolsby #20 of the Kansas State Wildcats at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on October 7, 2017 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas overcame a slow start and missed field goals to beat Kansas State, 40-34, in double-overtime.

Chris Warren III scored the game-winning touchdown two yards out.

Former Westlake quarterback Sam Ehlinger made his third this season in place of Shane Buechele who was limited in practice this week after suffering a sprained ankle in the win against Iowa State.

Next week, Texas heads to Dallas for the annual Red River Rivalry with Oklahoma. The Sooners were shocked by Iowa State in Norman on Saturday. The Cyclones, playing without starting quarterback Jacob Park beat OU, 38-31 just nine days after the Longhorns beat them in Ames.

