Texas beats Kansas State, 40-34 in double-overtime

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas overcame a slow start and missed field goals to beat Kansas State, 40-34, in double-overtime.

Chris Warren III scored the game-winning touchdown two yards out.

Former Westlake quarterback Sam Ehlinger made his third this season in place of Shane Buechele who was limited in practice this week after suffering a sprained ankle in the win against Iowa State.

Next week, Texas heads to Dallas for the annual Red River Rivalry with Oklahoma. The Sooners were shocked by Iowa State in Norman on Saturday. The Cyclones, playing without starting quarterback Jacob Park beat OU, 38-31 just nine days after the Longhorns beat them in Ames.