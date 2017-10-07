Police: Man tells 911 he’s going to kill someone over parking space

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Police arrested an Austin man after he became angry about a dispute over a parking spot, called 911 and told the dispatcher he was “getting ready to kill someone,” said the Austin Police Department.

This triggered a large emergency response from police and Austin-Travis County EMS, with four police officers, one ambulance, an APD mental health officer and two APD supervisors responding to the scene in northwest Austin.

It happened at about 9:43 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 5, at an apartment complex in the 9900 block of McNeil Drive just north of RR 2222 in northwest Austin near Vandegrift High School.

The man, identified by police as Thomas Chimera, 63, also told 911 dispatchers that if police didn’t arrive within 10 minutes, then “Y’all could come over and take care of the bodies”, police said.

Call takers said that Chimera cursed and refused to answer basic questions to help them assess the situation.

When police arrived, Chimera told them that he had argued with a neighbor over a parking space the day before. He parked in the space anyway, and the next morning he found food items on the front of his vehicle, police said he told them.

Police arrested Chimera and charged him with Making a Terroristic Threat, a Class B Misdemeanor, which is issued when a person threatens violence against anyone with the intention of causing an emergency response.

