Police arrest mom, say she abandoned young children in hotel room

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police arrested a woman who they said left her children, ages three and four, alone in a hotel room for nearly five hours.

Police said neighbors called to report that a little girl had been left alone all night and had been crying. When police arrived at the Holiday Inn hotel, they found the girl and her younger brother, according to an arrest affidavit.

The mother, 29-year-old Katie Connaker, was arguing with the children’s father before she left the children. Connaker said she believed the children’s father was downstairs smoking a cigarette.

She said she left the children with a phone so that they could watch YouTube and instructed the children to only answer the phone if the caller ID started with a “G”. She says she called the children 45 minutes after she left and and they told her that their father was still not in the room with them. The children stayed alone for more than three hours after that.

Police arrested and charged Connaker with Child Abandonment, a State Jail Felony.