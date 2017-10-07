Piper Sanctum- the plant that smells like Root Beer

Weekend Gardener: Piper Sanctum (Paul Shelton)
AUSTIN (KXAN)– Of course root beer doesn’t grow on trees, but this plant comes pretty close. Piper Sanctum is part of the Holy plant family. It is a tropical plant from Mexico where it doesn’t freeze.

In some parts of Mexico, it is used in cooking and serving dishes. If you plan on growing Piper Sanctum, remember that it requires more water and it’ll grow in the shade.

What stands out most about it, is its smell. the plant has been dubbed “the root beer plant” because it has a fragrance like root beer. So if you want your backyard or garden area to smell like a root beer float, planting a few stalks of Piper Sanctum is the way to go.

