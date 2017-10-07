Mopac northbound Express Lane now open

The MoPac Northbound underpass express lane is expected to open Saturday, Sept. 30. (KXAN Photo/Lauren Kravets)
AUSTIN, (KXAN) After five years of construction and numerous delays, MoPac’s northbound Express Lane is now open as of 8 a.m. Saturday.

It stretches from Cesar Chavez Street downtown to RM 2222 in northwest Austin. Drivers can get on and off at those locations, as well as near Parmer Lane.

The toll for that section of road will be 25 cents this weekend, according to the Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority. Tolls will be collected using TxTag, TollTag or EZ-Tag, although drivers who don’t have those can still use the lane. The Mobility Authority will take a picture of their license plates and send them a bill. Later on tolls will be variable and expects the average cost will be $2.50 during rush hour.

The southbound MoPac Express Lane is slated to open Oct. 27.

The entire MoPac project began in October 2013 and was initially slated to be finished two years ago.

 

