KXAN (AUSTIN) – Austin police are investigating after a man was shot in the face Saturday evening.

It happened around 7 p.m. on 7304 Duval Street, near US 183 and Interstate 35. Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services said a man in his 20s was taken to the hospital with serious, potentially critical injuries.

Austin police said they were just getting to the scene to set up a perimeter but are searching for a suspect.

This is a developing story.