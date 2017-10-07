Man jumps over Congress Bridge into Lady Bird Lake

AUSTIN (KXAN)– Austin police responded to the Ann Richards Congress Avenue Bridge to search for a man who witnesses say jumped from the bridge into Lady Bird Lake Saturday morning.

Austin Fire Department and EMS responded to the scene at 10:15 a.m. Witnesses said the man jumped over but had not surfaced. After minutes of searching the area, additional witnesses said the man had already gotten out of the water. The rescue units were called off.

Swimming in Lady Bird Lake is banned due to poor water quality and the possibility of leftover debris from bridges and dams.