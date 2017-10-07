Child sex assault suspect found, arrested

By Published: Updated:
Martin Michael Flores, Jr., 26, is accused of sexually assaulting a child (APD Photo)
Martin Michael Flores, Jr., 26, is accused of sexually assaulting a child (APD Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police say the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force has arrested a man charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child in east Austin.

Martin Michael Flores, Jr., 26, was arrested Saturday and faces a felony charge, according to the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force.

He allegedly sexually assaulted a 7-year-old girl at a home on Calmar Cove on Sept. 23, according to an arrest warrant. He’s also accused of having three video clips of the assault on his cell phone.

The warrant for Flores’ arrest was filed on Sept. 28. Police had a reward of $2,100 for a tip leading to Flores’ arrest.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s