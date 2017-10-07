Child sex assault suspect found, arrested

Related Coverage Child sexual assault suspect wanted in Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police say the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force has arrested a man charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child in east Austin.

Martin Michael Flores, Jr., 26, was arrested Saturday and faces a felony charge, according to the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force.

He allegedly sexually assaulted a 7-year-old girl at a home on Calmar Cove on Sept. 23, according to an arrest warrant. He’s also accused of having three video clips of the assault on his cell phone.

The warrant for Flores’ arrest was filed on Sept. 28. Police had a reward of $2,100 for a tip leading to Flores’ arrest.