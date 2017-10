RICHARDSON, Texas (KXAN) — Richardson Police said they are looking for 3-year-old Sherin Mathews, who was last seen in Richardson at 3 a.m. Saturday.

Police said she is Asian with black hair, brown eyes and weighs 22 pounds. They said she was last seen wearing a pink top and black pajama bottoms.

If you have any information about her, please call the Richardson Police Department at 972-744-4801.