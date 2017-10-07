10-year-old fiddler collects tips at ACL to donate to pets affected by Harvey

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With music fans showing up in full force to this year’s Austin City Limits festival, groups and individuals are taking the opportunity to do good in the city they call home.

For Jackson Wreden, it’s not a bad gig — playing ACL at 10 years old. But the fifth-grader isn’t doing it for himself. “I really love pets,” he said, “and I really love animals, and I want to help them out.”

KXAN caught up with Jackson at his northwest Austin home after he finished his set. He played outside the festival entrance with his fiddle case, homemade signs, and a donation bucket to catch people as they went in. Saturday he collected $173, bringing his total from several days at various events to $945.

All the money, he said, will be going to Austin Pets Alive! to help out animals affected by Hurricane Harvey.

“Now they don’t have their families anymore,” he said. “And they need new families.”

Meanwhile at Austin High School, volunteer parents of band students collected money as well — $40 for all-day parking in the school parking lot — to pad the band booster organization’s bank account. “We think it’s a great deal,” Renee Toy, mom to an AHS senior, said.

She’s volunteered at the fundraiser all four years her son has been at the school. The money goes toward buying instruments, hiring consultants, and travel expenses. “I think every year we raise between $9,000-$10,000,” she said. “All of that goes straight to the band.”

Not only the band boosters benefit; the school spreads the wealth.

“Several organizations get to participate,” Toy said, “so today is the band fundraiser, last night was theater,” and next Saturday will be for the football team. The school can’t raise money Sundays because a local church uses the parking lot space for services every week.

Jackson, on the other hand, will be right back at it outside of ACL Sunday. He’s just $55 short of his goal of $1,000 to donate to displaced pets. “And it’s not far away, I can tell,” he said. “I can probably finish it by tomorrow.”