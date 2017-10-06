Then and now: How ACL has changed over the years

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Ever wondered how the Austin City Limits Music Festival has evolved since 2002?

KGSR’s Andy Langer says it has changed a lot — and this year marks a new focus.

“I think what we’re looking at is the first year where the lineup is sort of second to the festival. I think there’s enough there — whether it’s Jay-Z, whether it’s the Red Hot Chili Peppers, whether it’s Chance The Rapper — for somebody who’s even a casual music fan to be super excited about a handful of headliners,” Langer said

Let’s take a look back.

In 2002, Ryan Adams was the biggest headliner. Tickets cost $45.

This year, Adams is back, but’s he’s not the only big name. Also, ticket prices have greatly increased — they now cost $255 per weekend.

Langer says that’s not the only difference. Hip-hop is really taking center stage this year, he believes. Langer says letting the lineup evolve keeps the festival fresh.

“That’s a pretty good spread where you can go see Chance The Rapper, Jay-Z and Ice Cube, but you can also decide to see none of those things and see The Killers and The Red Hot Chilli Peppers,” he said.

