Suspect wanted for injuring driver in I-35 road rage shooting

By Published: Updated:
Suspect vehicle in road rage shooting in the 15200 block of North Interstate 35 on Oct. 5, 2017 (Travis County Sheriff's Office Photo)
Suspect vehicle in road rage shooting in the 15200 block of North Interstate 35 on Oct. 5, 2017 (Travis County Sheriff's Office Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Travis County deputies have released photos and video of the suspect vehicle in a road rage shooting in north Austin Thursday night.

The shooting happened in the 15200 block of North Interstate 35 southbound service road, near Grand Avenue Parkway, at 9:46 p.m. The victim’s vehicle, a black Dodge Ram 2500, was struck by bullets. The driver had a non-life threatening injury from the shooting and was taken to a local hospital and later released.

The unknown suspect, described as a white or Hispanic male, was driving a 4-door older model passenger car that is blue or dark colored, according to the Travis County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies are investigating what happened leading up to the shooting, but say they don’t know if both vehicles were moving when the shooting happened.

A surveillance camera at the nearby McDonald’s caught the suspect vehicle driving by.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the TCSO tip line at 512-854-1444 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-8477.

Suspect vehicle in road rage shooting in the 15200 block of North Interstate 35 on Oct. 5, 2017 (Travis County Sheriff's Office Photo)
Suspect vehicle in road rage shooting in the 15200 block of North Interstate 35 on Oct. 5, 2017 (Travis County Sheriff’s Office Photo)
Suspect vehicle in road rage shooting in the 15200 block of North Interstate 35 on Oct. 5, 2017 (Travis County Sheriff's Office Photo)
Suspect vehicle in road rage shooting in the 15200 block of North Interstate 35 on Oct. 5, 2017 (Travis County Sheriff’s Office Photo)

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s