Suspect wanted for injuring driver in I-35 road rage shooting

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Travis County deputies have released photos and video of the suspect vehicle in a road rage shooting in north Austin Thursday night.

The shooting happened in the 15200 block of North Interstate 35 southbound service road, near Grand Avenue Parkway, at 9:46 p.m. The victim’s vehicle, a black Dodge Ram 2500, was struck by bullets. The driver had a non-life threatening injury from the shooting and was taken to a local hospital and later released.

The unknown suspect, described as a white or Hispanic male, was driving a 4-door older model passenger car that is blue or dark colored, according to the Travis County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies are investigating what happened leading up to the shooting, but say they don’t know if both vehicles were moving when the shooting happened.

A surveillance camera at the nearby McDonald’s caught the suspect vehicle driving by.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the TCSO tip line at 512-854-1444 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-8477.