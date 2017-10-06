St. Bernard takes the top slot for dog with the longest tongue

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KDLT/KXAN) — Puppy kisses are cute, but what about a kiss from a dog with the longest tongue on record? Still pretty cute.

A St. Bernard named Mochi is the top dog when it comes to having the longest tongue. According to the Guinness Book of World Records, Mochi’s tongue measures 7.31 inches! The previous record was held by a Pekingese whose tongue was 4.5 inches.

Mochi’s owner says her dog is happy but has some breathing problems because of her long tongue. She also slobbers more than usual when she’s nervous.

The family has had Mochi for nearly seven years. She was adopted through a rescue agency called Big Dogs, Huge Paws.