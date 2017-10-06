Sound on Sound Fest cancels festival, issues refunds

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On the first day of Austin’s largest music festival, another less-popular music festival, Sound on Sound Fest, posted on its website that it was canceling its festival and has no plans to return.

Festival organizers cite the cancellation due to “recent roadblocks” outside of their control. On its website, organizers say once they realized the timeline was unrealistic to execute they had to make the “heart wrenching decision to cancel” the event, which was scheduled for Nov. 10-12 at Sherwood Forest in McDade, which is about 50 miles east of Austin in Bastrop County.

All ticket holders will receive a full refund and the refund process has already begun. Customers should receive a refund within the next 5-7 business days. If you bought a physical ticket, please email info@soundonsoundfest.com to process your refund.

Festival organizers are also working to reschedule the artists who were scheduled to play Sound on Sound Fest at other venues in the Austin-area. Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Grizzly Bear, Iggy Pop and The Shins were the top acts slated for this year. For all the rescheduled shows, fans who purchased Sound On Sound tickets will get the first chance to purchase single tickets to any makeup shows this fall.

Fans will be emailed a link with details in advance of the public sale with a limited time to purchase before tickets open to the general public.

SOS Fest had its inaugural festival last fall after Fun Fun Fun Fest decided to end its run at Auditorium Shores in Austin. SOS Fest was the first music festival held at Sherwood Forest. Even during its kickoff year, the festival suffered a setback when a storm came rolling through and forced everyone to evacuate the grounds.