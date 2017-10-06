Serial thief linked to more than 100 cases across Texas, other states

Georgetown Police say the man in these surveillance photos is tied to more than 130 theft cases in five states. The images of the suspect in blue scrubs is from the Best Buy on University Avenue in Georgetown. (Courtesy: Georgetown Police Department)
GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — A mystery man has been going on shopping sprees for about a year, and not paying, says the Georgetown police.

“This individual has been linked to about 130 other cases from Texas to Colorado, California, Washington,” explains Cpt. Roland Waits with the Georgetown Police Department.

Williamson County is the scene of the latest crime. Investigators say the suspect bought electronics from the Best Buy in Georgetown in August, after stealing credit cards from a gym locker in Round Rock. “He’ll go into the locker room, observe people, go in cut their locks off, take their information,” explains Waits.

Waits says the man then puts on another lock to make it look like the locker hasn’t been touched. Police say he’s also been seen at Apple stores buying high-end electronics. The FBI and Secret Service are now involved.

Earlier this week, the New Braunfels Police Department sent out an alert stating the same suspect used stolen credit cards at its Best Buy.

So what can you do to keep your money safe?

“Don’t take any valuable items, your wallet or anything like that into someplace,” says Waits. “Lock it up in your vehicle or leave all your credit cards at home if need be.”

Police say as an extra security measure, you may want to write “See ID” on the back of your credit card, rather than signing the back of your card.

If you recognize the suspect, you’re asked to contact your local police department, or Officer Merideth Welborn with Georgetown PD at 512-931-7662. You can also email her at merideth.welborn@georgetown.org.

The Comal County Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect. Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to call the Comal County Crime Stoppers at 830-620-TIPS (8477).

Over the last several months, the suspect pictured has been using stolen credit cards at several Best Buy locations, including the location in New Braunfels. (New Braunfels Police)
