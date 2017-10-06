School evacuated for ‘strange odor’ that turns out to be pumpkin spice

By Published:
A Baltimore school evacuated Oct. 5 after smelling what turned out to be pumpkin spice (NBC Photo)
A Baltimore school evacuated Oct. 5 after smelling what turned out to be pumpkin spice (NBC Photo)

BALTIMORE (KXAN/NBC/CNN) — Students and staff had to evacuate a Maryland college preparatory school Thursday after smelling a strange odor. Only the odor might not have appeared so strange had they ever been to a Starbucks.

Hazardous materials crews responded to Crito Rey Jesuit High School in Baltimore around 2:30 p.m. to investigate. They did testing for toxic materials twice. Then they discovered the culprit was a pumpkin spice air freshener that was plugged into a wall on the building’s third floor.

Officials said two students and two adults were taken to hospitals complaining of nausea because of the irritant. Dozens of other students were treated at the scene.

