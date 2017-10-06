Police surround strip mall parking lot in north Austin

FILE - police lights (KXAN File Photo)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Authorities have surrounded a strip mall parking lot along Research Boulevard and Ohlen Road. KXAN viewers say police have guns drawn at the scene.

Austin police say the call came in just before 2:30 p.m. for a check welfare call at 8601 Research Blvd. in the Target parking lot. A viewer says they are not being allowed to leave a nearby business.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office is also on scene handling the situation.

KXAN will update this story as more information becomes available.

