Police surround strip mall parking lot in north Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Authorities have surrounded a strip mall parking lot along Research Boulevard and Ohlen Road. KXAN viewers say police have guns drawn at the scene.

Austin police say the call came in just before 2:30 p.m. for a check welfare call at 8601 Research Blvd. in the Target parking lot. A viewer says they are not being allowed to leave a nearby business.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office is also on scene handling the situation.

