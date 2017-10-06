Police: Man threatens driver with AK-47 during road rage incident

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin man is accused of pulling an AK-47 on another driver after he said he was cut off by him.

According to an arrest affidavit, Sebastian Fleming, 22, was driving eastbound on West Stassney Lane on Thursday when he pulled up beside another driver at a stop light. The victim told police Fleming began staring at him and then lowered his window.

The victim said the man then reached towards the center of his vehicle and “pulled up what he recognized as an AK-47.” While Fleming didn’t point the weapon at him, the victim told police he thought he was trying to intimidate him.

While calling 911, the victim followed Fleming to Armadillo Road. When they reached a home on the street, the affidavit states the suspect pulled out the same gun and pointed it at the victim. The victim said the suspect told him, “You followed me,” and then pulled back the slide of the gun, according to the affidavit.

The victim said Fleming then walked into the house. When an officer spoke to Fleming, he said the other driver cut him off. Police say the weapon they discovered was a Century Arms RAS47 with a 30-round magazine in it.

Fleming is currently in the Travis County Jail charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.