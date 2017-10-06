PHOTOS: Harvest moon rises over Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A Harvest moon lit up the night skies this week. And it’s a rare sight for October, because normally the first full moon closest to the beginning of fall happens at the end of September.
The Harvest moon is also known as the travel moon, dying grass moon and blood moon. NASA scientists say other full moons normally rise about an hour after sunset, but harvest moons rise only 20 minutes after. KXAN viewers took in the sights and sent in some of their best photos.
October Harvest moon
October Harvest moon x
