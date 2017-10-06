PHOTOS: Harvest moon rises over Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A Harvest moon lit up the night skies this week. And it’s a rare sight for October, because normally the first full moon closest to the beginning of fall happens at the end of September.

The Harvest moon is also known as the travel moon, dying grass moon and blood moon. NASA scientists say other full moons normally rise about an hour after sunset, but harvest moons rise only 20 minutes after. KXAN viewers took in the sights and sent in some of their best photos.

October Harvest moon View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Harvest moon taken from dripping springs Oct. 5 (Courtesy Jay Moreno) Harvest moon photo taken from south Austin (Courtesy Adam Valdez) Harvest moon taken from Valley springs (Courtesy Ethan Heiskell) Harvest moon rising through the trees (Courtesy Eliza Bushn) Harvest moon Oct. 5 from Settlers Park. (Courtesy Melissa Bedford) Harvest moon Oct. 5 (Courtesy Madonna Kimball) Harvest moon Oct. 5 (Courtesy Heather Kenley)