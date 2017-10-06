PHOTOS: Harvest moon rises over Texas

By Published:
Harvest moon taken from Valley springs (Courtesy Ethan Heiskell)
Harvest moon taken from Valley springs (Courtesy Ethan Heiskell)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A Harvest moon lit up the night skies this week. And it’s a rare sight for October, because normally the first full moon closest to the beginning of fall happens at the end of September.

The Harvest moon is also known as the travel moon, dying grass moon and blood moon. NASA scientists say other full moons normally rise about an hour after sunset, but harvest moons rise only 20 minutes after. KXAN viewers took in the sights and sent in some of their best photos.

October Harvest moon

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s