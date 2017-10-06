Numerous closures along US 183 South this weekend

183 South project (KXAN photo)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — If you thought ACL traffic was bad, closures along US 183 are about to make traveling even worse. US 183 South will be undergoing significant lane closures in both directions due to construction for the new toll expressway.

Friday, Oct. 6-Saturday, Oct. 7

  • US 183 southbound main lanes will be reduced to one lane between Harold Court and Thurgood Avenue from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. 
  • US 183 northound lanes will be reduced to one lane between Vargas Road and Bolm Road from 10 p.m. to 10 a.m.

Oct. 6-Friday, Oct. 13

  • Levander Loop will be closed between E. Cesar Chavez Street and Bolm Road.

Manor and Springdale Road for travel in both directions will be completely closed all weekend only to open back up Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. along its westbound road which will be reduced by one lane east of US 183.

On Sunday, Oct. 8 from 6  p.m.-6 a.m. Airport Boulevard will be reduced to one lane between Montopolis Drive and 7th Street.

