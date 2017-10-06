MoPac northbound Express Lane finally opening Saturday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The first weekend of the Austin City Limits Music Festival combined with a UT football game could make for packed roads downtown — but drivers will have a new route to take as of Saturday. After five years of construction and numerous delays, MoPac’s northbound Express Lane is opening.

Drivers can begin using the new lane at 8 a.m. Saturday. It stretches from Cesar Chavez Street downtown to RM 2222 in northwest Austin. The toll for that section of road will be 25 cents, according to the Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority. Tolls will be collected using TxTag, TollTag or EZ-Tag, although drivers who don’t have those can still use the lane. The Mobility Authority will take a picture of their license plates and send them a bill.

The southbound MoPac Express Lane is slated to open Oct. 27.

The entire MoPac project began in October 2013 and was initially slated to be finished two years ago.