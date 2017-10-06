Mold discovered at San Marcos CISD admin office

Related Coverage High humidity and water leaks force San Marcos CISD staff to move out

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) – After conducting two air quality tests, the San Marcos Consolidated Independent School District confirms there is a “presence of mold” in the Central Office building.

The district says the building located at 501 S. LBJ Dr. recently suffered water damage due to recent rain. In 2016, the Human Resource office flooded from a plumbing issue and the superintendent’s office also had water damage from a plumbing issue, according to an air report. Several employees state they also have had some health issues due to “microbial growth” such as severe allergies, coughing and headaches while in the building.

Due to those issues, the district hired King Consultants to conduct the first air quality test in July. The first test concluded that due to the levels of microbial issue found, remediation was recommended. The report indicated the HVAC unit and duct work needed to be inspected and cleaned and the entire building should be thoroughly cleaned by a professional remediation company.

After receiving the first set of results, the district hired Enviro Services to conduct a second test. The second report issued on Sept. 13 came to a similar conclusion, stating “the building has excessive counts of Aspergillius/Penicillium in all areas. The humidity in the building combined with the mold will contribute to allergy problems.” The second company issued the same remediation steps.

In order to fix the problem, the district decided to move everyone out of the Central Office to a building on the opposite side of the town on Mill Street. The district will have to pay $11,190 a month for rent at the temporary location.

While the building undergoes remediation, the district plans to use that time to bring the building up to ADA standards.