McDonald’s Szechuan sauce returns for one day this Saturday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two McDonald’s restaurants in the Austin area will be giving away Szechuan Sauce dipping cups Saturday, thanks to the Rick and Morty TV show fandom.

McDonald’s offered the dipping sauce in 1998 to promote Disney’s Mulan. Time-traveling scientist Rick raves about the sauce in the Adult Swim show, and sparked calls from fans for the company to bring it back.

The McDonald’s on 5355 N. Interregional Highway and 4501 E. Ben White Blvd. will have the sauce available on a first-come, first-serve basis starting at 2 p.m. on Oct. 7. People have to buy an order of McDonald’s new Buttermilk Crispy Tenders to get a cup of the sauce as well as one of 10 designs for collectible posters and stickers that say “Obsauced.”

Eight other locations in Central Texas are also giving away the posters:

5516 Lamar Blvd., Austin

9422 N. Lama Blvd., Austin

10525 W. Parmer Lane, Austin

319 University Blvd., Round Rock

806 N. Austin Ave., Georgetown

1700 W. Pecan St., Pflugerville

496 Highway 71 W., Bastrop

1605 Highway 1431 W., Marble Falls

People can find other participating locations on this McDonalds’ website.