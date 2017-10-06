High School Football Week 6: Westwood vs Hendrickson

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — Hendrickson takes care of Westwood 51-14 Friday night at The Pfield. Hendrickson (3-3, 1-1) has a bye next week before traveling to Round Rock McNeil. Westwood (2-3, 0-1) is at McNeil next week.
