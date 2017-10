BUDA, Texas (KXAN) — Westlake beat Hays, 34-24 in district 25-6A action.

The Chaps move to 6-0 on the year, 2-0 in district play. They’ll host Lake Travis next week in the Battle of the Lakes.

Hays falls to 1-5 on the year, 0-2 in 25-6A. Hays takes on Lehman on Friday in a Hays County rivalry.